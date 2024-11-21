Forgotten 2006 PSP Game Is Returning With a New Remake

A random, and rather forgotten, 2006 PSP is returning with a new multi-platform remake. Back in 2006, the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, Bully, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Gears of War, Saints Row, Okami, Guitar Hero II, Final Fantasy XII, New Super Mario Bros, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas, Prey, Dead Rising, Just Cause, Resistance: Fall of Man, and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter. Of course, this is not an exhaustive list of notable 2006 releases, but it gets the point across: it was a pretty stacked year. And in a year like 2006, many games slip through the cracks and fly under the radar.

In 2006, a PSP console exclusive also released after previously only being available on PC since 2002. Those playing the PSP in 2006 may remember the game, but everyone else almost certainly does not. More specifically, in 2006 Squashy Software and Idigicon’s scroller shooter Platypus came to PSP, where it was a console exclusive until 2009, which is when it migrated to Xbox 360.

It is a very random release that is two over two decades old when you consider its original 2002 release on PC. Yet, it is getting a remake for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X called Platypus Reclayed. Right now, there is no release date but there is a debut trailer, which can be viewed below.

“Reclaimed. Remade. Reclayed. The legendary Platypus returns,” reads an official description of the new remake. 22 years after its first appearance, the iconic indie shoot ’em up Platypus is coming back, better than ever! Led by the original creator Anthony Flack, alongside the talented Claymatic team, we’re embarking on a journey to bring the beloved classic into the present. Platypus Reclayed isn’t just a simple remaster—it’s a complete revamp. Reprogrammed from scratch and updated for modern hardware, with all-new models and artwork photographed in 4K widescreen, featuring updated gameplay, new weapons and additional content. Get ready to dive into the heart-pounding action of this fast, frantic, and incredibly fun arcade-style shoot ’em up!”

Like the release date, it is unclear how much the remake is going to cost whenever it does end up releasing. Further, it is also unclear if there will be a physical release or if it will be limited to a digital only release.

