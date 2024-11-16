New Leak Reveals Surprise Return of Popular PS2 Trilogy

A new leak, courtesy of retailer Amazon, has seemingly leaked the return of a fan-favorite trilogy that got its start during the PS2 era of gaming. The series in question actually debuted all the way back in 1996. Since then, there have been several trilogies that have rebooted the series at various points. The one in question rebooted it back in 2006 though.

If those dots don’t connect, the series in question is Tomb Raider. In 2006, 10 years after the release of the first Tomb Raider game, Tomb Raider: Legend was released. And at release it was available via PC, Xbox, Xbox 360, and PS2. Many associated the series as a PS2 series because of its follow-up though.

In 2007, the second game in the Legend Trilogy released, Tomb Raider: Anniversary, which is actually a remake of the first-ever Tomb Raider game in 1996. And when this first released, it was only on PC and PS2. The third and final game in the Legend Trilogy is Tomb Raider: Underworld, which came out the following year in 2008.

The trilogy could be played on a variety of platforms at various points, spanning two console generations, but it is often associated with the PS2 due to some timed exclusivity deals along the way. Association aside, it looks like it is being re-released.

Amazon has since taken down the listing, but not before eagle-eyed Reddit users noticed it listed a collection of Tomb Raider games — comprised of the three above — for Nintendo Switch. This could have been an error, but it would be a pretty random error. What is more likely is Amazon just spilled the beans on what is presumably going to be an announcement in the coming weeks. With The Game Awards 2024 on the horizon, we could hear about this in an official capacity soon.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. As for the implicated parties, none have commented on the leak and the speculation it has created. At this point, we do not suspect this will change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

