Beloved PSP Game From 2011 Leaks for PS5 and PS4

A hugely popular PSP game that was released on the PlayStation handheld in 2011 seems poised to soon return on PS5 and PS4. Over the course of its lifespan, the PSP was a monumental success for Sony as the platform surpassed 80 million units sold around the globe. It also featured a ton of fantastic games like God of War: Chains of Olympus, Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, Persona 3 Portable, Jeanna d’Arc, Daxter, LocoRoco, Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars, and Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters. Now, it looks as though PlayStation is planning to port over one of its most acclaimed first-party games from the final years of the PSP shortly.

Spotted in a new backend leak of the PlayStation Store, Patapon 3 has been listed for release on PS5 and PS4. Developed by Pyramid and Japan Studio, Patapon 3 was the third and final installment in the iconic rhythm-action action series. Previously, PlayStation has made full-blown remasters of Patapon and Patapon 2 for modern consoles, which means that Patapon 3 is the only game in the franchise that isn’t available outside of PSP. It’s not yet known if Patapon 3 will also be getting the remastered treatment or if it will simply be the next PSP game that Sony ports to PS5 and PS4. Either way, it’s quite clear that the title is on its way.

What’s interesting about this potential return of Patapon 3 is that it lines up with a new spiritual successor to the series that’s set to launch soon. Dubbed Ratatan, this new revamp of Patapon is being developed by a handful of key creatives behind the PSP trilogy. Details on its launch are still sparse, but Ratatan is currently slated to arrive at some point in 2025.

If this Patapon 3 port on PS5 and PS4 is legitimate, then it could be announced as soon as this week. PlayStation is having its next State of Play presentation tomorrow on February 12th and while it’s not yet known what will appear at the broadcast, it wouldn’t be shocking to now see Patapon 3 show up in some capacity. Assuming that happens, we’ll be sure to fill you in here on ComicBook once we learn more.

How would you feel about yet another PSP game from the past landing on current PlayStation consoles? And what other PSP games would you like to see brought over in the future? Be sure to let me know for yourself down in the comments section.