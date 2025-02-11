5 PS5 Games We Need to See at PlayStation’s New State of Play

It’s official: PlayStation’s next State of Play presentation will be happening this week on February 12th. Since the start of 2025, PlayStation fans have been speculating about when the first State of Play of the new year would happen. And while we now finally have an answer on that front, PlayStation is still being incredibly dodgy when it comes to what it will show off at its highly-anticipated presentation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With that in mind, here are five PS5 games that I think we need to see at this new PlayStation State of Play event in order for it to be deemed a success in the eyes of fans:

Ghost of Yotei

Play video

This is perhaps the most obvious selection on this list, but I would love to see more of Ghost of Yotei at this week’s State of Play. The sequel to Ghost of Tsushima was shown off at PlayStation’s most recent State of Play, but there’s still very little that we know about it so far. Its debut trailer did more to show off the new world and protagonist rather than highlight its gameplay.

As such, another trailer for Ghost of Yotei centered around gameplay dropping at tomorrow’s State of Play would make a lot of sense and would continue to build up anticipation for the game. With Ghost of Yotei slated to release on PS5 at some point later in 2025, this is a title that PlayStation is going to want to lean heavily into in the months ahead. Providing another look at the game at the State of Play would be a fantastic way to begin its marketing push and could result in an official release date also coming about.

Fairgame$

Play video

In the wake of Concord bombing and soon after shutting down, I’m more curious than ever to see what Fairgame$ actually is. As the first project from developer Haven Studios, Fairgame$ was shown off in 2023 and is pitched as yet another live-service multiplayer game for PS5 and PC. Since that initial showing, though, Fairgame$ has been nowhere to be found, which has me wondering about its status.

In all likelihood, PlayStation has to be very concerned about how it shows Fairgame$. If its initial presentation were to be lackluster in the same way that Concord’s was, it could mean that Fairgame$ is set to fail in a similar manner. As a result, I’m fascinated to see how PlayStation will look to sell Fairgame$ to an audience that is more skeptical than ever about live-service games. Hopefully, we see it in action at this State of Play.

Judas

I’m of the mind that Judas, the next game from BioShock creator Ken Levine, has to be out pretty soon. A big reason for this belief is because Take-Two has previously said that Judas would be released at some point before the end of March 2025. Although I doubt that this launch window still holds true, it seems about time for us to learn more about when Judas will actually arrive.

In the past, developer Ghost Story Games has used PlayStation’s State of Play events as a way to reveal new looks at Judas and what it will have in store. I expect that this will hold true once again during this upcoming State of Play, which will lead to a launch date for Judas finally emerging.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra

Play video

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is perhaps the most under-the-radar game set to release in 2025. Coming from Uncharted creator Amy Hennig and Skydance New Media, Marvel 1943 is pitched as a single-player, story-driven game that will allow players to control Captain America and Black Panther in a conflict set against the events of World War II. It’s a promising idea for a game, although, until this point, we still haven’t seen a whole lot of Marvel 1943 in action.

State of Play would be the perfect venue for this to finally change and could result in a gameplay deep dive for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra coming about. Given that it’s almost been a full year since we first saw the game, it’s about time that we see more of what this upcoming Marvel title will have in store if it is indeed launching this year.

Marvel’s Venom

While Insomniac is clearly still toiling away on Marvel’s Wolverine, I think this week’s State of Play is actually where we might see Marvel’s Venom. Detailed in Insomniac’s massive leak from the end of 2023, this Venom game seems to take place after the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and will serve as a spin-off that sets up the next game in the series, similar to Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

For now, Marvel’s Venom is nothing more than a game that we’ve heard about on paper, but I think that Insomniac might finally choose to unveil the game in a formal capacity. Doing so at this State of Play will be a great way of not only showing what else PS5 will have in store in 2025, but it will also essentially confirm that fans shouldn’t expect Marvel’s Wolverine until 2026. If Marvel’s Venom isn’t announced here, it will only amplify questions about what is happening with Wolverine, which I’m sure Insomniac doesn’t want.