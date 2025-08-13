Tekken X Street Fighter Crossover Game Announced 15 Years Ago Gets Official Comment From Developer

One of the most infamous unreleased video games is the elusive Tekken X Street Fighter, which would have been a crossover between the two franchises in the style of Tekken. About 15 years later, Tekken series producer Katsuhiro Harada offered a few words about whether players will ever see a glimpse of the fighting game.

Speaking to Destructoid, Harada said that it’s “hard to say” if Tekken X Street Fighter is “even a thing.” Even still, Harada expressed interest in showing fans what had been worked on.

“That would be cool if we could do that,” Harada said. “We were 30 percent into development, so fingers crossed.” The 30 percent completion status was something that Harada had mentioned years before. And back in 2021, Harada clarified that Tekken X Street Fighter was not officially dead, saying that the game will “resume development when the opportunity arises.”

The Bandai Namco title was announced all the way back in 2010 as part of a two-part crossover with Street Fighter X Tekken from Capcom, which saw its release in 2012. Capcom’s title received criticism at the time for its Gem System and paid DLC for content already on the disc, and the game fell short of the company’s sales projections.

Meanwhile, Tekken x Street Fighter had very few development updates after its announcement, aside from a glimpse at a prototype of Ryu’s character model. The years since the announcement have seen the release of Tekken Tag Tournament 2, Tekken 7, and Tekken 8, the latter of which still receives regular updates.

It’s unclear in what form Harada and Bandai Namco would show anything from Tekken X Street Fighter, whether it would be a demo, a video, or perhaps a restart of development. Whatever the case may be, these bread crumbs from Harada — who famously hates it when people ask him for stuff — give just a tiny bit of hope to fans that this 15-year-long wait will produce something one day.

In the interim, Street Fighter and Tekken remain more than relevant on their own. Street Fighter 6, in particular, has seen a massive resurgence in recent weeks, primarily thanks to the addition of new swimsuit skins for characters. Tekken 8 is also continuing to be supported by Bandai Namco and is in the midst of its Season 2 round of DLC fighters.