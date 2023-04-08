PSP Game Gets New Game-Changing Feature on PS4 and PS5

A classic PSP game available and playable on PS4 and PS5 has added a new game-changing feature. If you noticed a new update to Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror, it's because you have the game downloaded. And if you have it downloaded, you will be happy to know that as of the recent update you can enable the right analog stick for aiming. This completely changes the experence of playing the game on PS4 and PS5. The news was relayed over on the PS5 Reddit page, and the first and most popular reply literally reads: "holy s**t this actually changes everything."

If you've been playing -- or trying to play the game but failing due to its controls -- you know how big of a deal this is, which is why all the other replies are equally rejoicing.

"Dude, I saw this update hit but had no idea what the update was. I was hoping they added that because it was unplayable with face button aiming," writes another PlayStation fan of the news over on the PS5 Reddit page. "This is a must have for all of these PSP conversions."

"This is great. I tried playing the original Syphon Filter again when they made it available on PS4 a while ago, but it would never save my control settings for having un-inverted aiming which annoyed me more than the fairly antiquated aim system it already had (no second stick support of course). I should have just bought Dark Mirror," adds a third Reddit user.

Patch 🛠️

Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror



▶️ Right-Stick support is enabled by default for a smoother playing experience.



▶️ Top Operative trophy will now pop after replaying the missions.



Please download the latest update on your PS4/PS5. — Bend Studio (@BendStudio) April 6, 2023

For those out of the loop completely, Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror is a 2006 PSP game from developer Bend Studio, best known in the present for Days Gone. The fifth installment in the Syphon Filter series and a sequel to 2004's Syphon Filter: The Omega Strain, Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror was brought to PS4 and PS5 on March 21 alongside its addition to the PS Plus Premum library. And with this update, it plays much more like a modern game rather than a 2006 PSP game simply ported over to modern hardware without much thought.