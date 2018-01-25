Blasters of the Universe Brings Bullet Hell Frenzy to PSVR

Developer Secret Location announced today that their 90’s neon-inspired virtual reality bullet hell adventure, Blasters of the Universe, is headed to PlayStation VR ob Febuary 27th. The game relies on intense action and bright, nostalgic designs (in all the best ways, it seems) to create the intriguing world surrounding the player. Not only is it pretty, but the game play looks like — pardon the pun — a total blast. Couple that with a fun storyline that doesn’t take itself too seriously, and this starts looking like a must-try upon release. Check out the full trailer below:

The game gives players a compelling yet hilarious villain with a personality ripped from the comments section of your least favorite uncle or aunt’s Facebook page, but that’s not all. Josh Manricks, Technical Director and Project Lead at Secret Location, explained how the game was built to highlight the capabilities of the Bullet Hell genre in VR. “We made Blasters of the Universe with Archiact to inject the pure intensity of classic bullet hell games with modern VR’s innate ability to immerse and impress gamers. This game also really takes advantage of VR’s accessibility, making the infamous bullet hell genre a cinch to pick-up-and-play while still honoring its challenging roots,” said Manricks.

In Blasters of the Universe, players must “survive the wrath” of Grand Master Alwyn, who is described as “an insecure man-child who was once the undisputed king of the local arcade,” but ended up being a sore loser when his time came. He uploaded his likeness to the arcade machine, and took over the virtual world, crushing anyone who put the headset on to challenge him. It’s up to the player to take back VR and put baby in the corner once and for all.

Some of the features, via the title’s official PlayStation page:

Intense first-person bullet-hell gameplay that requires you to duck, dodge and maneuver through tons of enemies and hundreds of bullets

Customize your weapon with 130,000 possible load-out combinations

Battle for glory on the online leaderboards

Campaign mode with item and level-unlock system

Constantly updating Challenge modes with unique gameplay that ensures there is something new to play every day

Blasters of the Universe releases for PlayStation VR on February 27th, 2018.

