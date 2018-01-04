Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness Is Free On PS4 For PS Plus Members As An Apology

There was a lot of confusion centered around Psycho-Pass Mandatory Happiness for PlayStation users. First both the PlayStation 4 and Vita versions were free for PlayStation Plus subscribers, then it wasn’t. When NA PS Plus members went to download their free game based off of the hit anime on their PlayStation 4s, many were frustrated when they found they actually couldn’t.

Since PlayStation doesn’t usually allow cross-play titles to become free, like this Vita/PS4 instance with Psycho-Pass, many assumed it was just a listing error. Luckily Sony made good on all of this confusion and set it right by added the PS4 version to the free games list. The bad news is that this correction doesn’t apply to EU gamers, as only the Vita version is currently still free. Still, it’s a great deal for those that do have the handheld, and the PlayStation Vita is compatible for remote play with the PlayStation 4 – so it’s almost like you got the PS4 version?

For those that don’t even know what Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness even is:

“In the new future, everyone’s mental state and disposition can now be quantified. Everything from emotional tendencies to criminal behavior are recorded and utilized as a guideline to lead everyone to the good life: not only pursuing happiness, but attaining it. Needless to say, the public was excited to begin quantifying their everyday lives. The general term for this value, which determines the morality of an individual’s heart and soul, is commonly known as the Psycho-Pass.

One component of this value is the Crime Coefficient, which is ultimately a number that represents an individual’s potential to commit crime. In order to combat those who attempt to disrupt the status quo, detectives work in tandem to maintain peace and order, composed of Enforcers and Inspectors. The former is tasked with apprehending suspects, while the latter oversees and commands their subordinate colleagues. After all, Enforcers possess high Crime Coefficients. However, because of their criminal nature, they can better understand what makes other criminals tick, allowing them to sniff out suspects and arrest the true perpetrators. But because of their criminal background, Inspectors are needed to provide a calm and sound judgement to each case. Ultimately, all members of the MWPSB have to walk a fine line, maintaining their own mental health while facing the worst that society has to offer.

With justice in their hearts, the detectives of Division 1 tackle each case, confronting humanity’s ugly truths.”