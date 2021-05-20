Psychonauts 2's Release Date Is "Soon"

Psychonauts 2 is said to be in the final stages of its development according to a new update video on the game that was released by Double Fine Productions. The project, which was first revealed all the way back in 2015, has been a long time coming, but according to those in charge at the studio, it's set to finally release in what is only being described as "soon."

The latest update video for Psychonauts 2, which you can find at the top of the page, just recently released and it focuses on the final steps of work needed to ship the game. Studio lead Tim Schafer explained in the video that most of the studio is putting the finishing touches on the project at this point which essentially boils down to polish and bug fixing. Schafer himself also said that after a number of playtests, he added some new dialogue to the game to help make things a bit more clear when it comes to the story.

Although no specific new release dates or windows for the release of Psychonauts 2 were disclosed in this video, it was reaffirmed multiple times that the game is going to absolutely launch within 2021. Schafer himself said that at this point, it's a race between whether or not Psychonauts 2 will release or if an end to the studio's quarantine due to the ongoing pandemic will transpire first. And to better give you an idea of how soon the latter event will be coming to fruition, Schafer also said that this could be the final update video that is shot while he's quarantined.

"Backers have been waiting for a long time for this game," Schafer said of the impending release. "But we're going to have some trailers that people are going to see soon. And hopefully, they'll start to understand that it really is coming out. And it really is coming out soon."

For now, all we know for certain is that Psychonauts 2 will be out at some point before 2021 closes and it will be appearing on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms. Given that E3 2021 is happening so soon, there's a good chance that we should learn more about an official launch date over the next month.