Psychonauts 2 Reaffirmed to Release in 2021

Today marks the 16-year anniversary of Double Fine Productions' beloved platformer Psychonauts. And while the game's sequel which is still in development won't end up sharing this birthday with its predecessor, Double Fine has taken some time today to give a brief update on the upcoming title's status.

As shared over on Twitter, Double Fine reiterated that Psychonauts 2 is still very much planned to release in 2021. Although nothing more than this was really said by the studio, it's nice to see the company doubling down on this window, especially in a time where game releases have become more questionable than ever. In the first few months of this year alone, many publishers have already needed to delay their games further out, primarily due to constraints that have come about in the wake of the pandemic.

And yes, Psychonauts 2 is this year and yes I've been mentioning that here and elsewhere for a while but no I can't tell you when because someone from THE COMPANY would arrange for a mysterious "cactus accident" to happen to me... But it is real. It is playable. It is coming. — Double Fine (@DoubleFine) April 19, 2021

Although no new footage of Psychonauts 2 was shown off today, Double Fine did also give us an idea of what part of development the game is at. It was said that Psychonauts 2 is now in a playable state, which means that the project is likely entering its final phases. Whenever a studio has a game playable from start to finish, the tasks from that point onward typically start to center around bug fixes and polish.

At this point in time, Double Fine hasn't indicated at what point within 2021 Psychonauts 2 might release, so we'll still be left waiting to hear more on that front in the future. Whenever it does come out, though, it will be launching on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

