PUBG Creator Considers Making Bigger Maps

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is already adding some map diversity with a smaller 4×4 map and may build the opposite in the future with a much larger map.

Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene himself has said that PUBG Corp. might even look to create bigger maps in the future. Speaking to GameSpot about the current maps and the team’s plans for expanding on those, Greene said that larger maps aren’t out of the question.

“We want to continue to add these battlegrounds,” Greene said to GameSpot. “We now know that 4×4 works really well for a smaller battle royale–maybe we’ll look in the future at doing more 4×4 maps, [while] keeping those two scales of maps and maybe even doing bigger maps. The whole idea is to experiment with the game mode and see what works well.”

The 4×4 map that Greene mentioned is the latest addition to PUBG’s collection of maps that’s now grown to three different options, but it’s not fully available yet. More than one beta has been held to test the map that’s being called Codename: Savage to see how the 4×4 formula works in PUBG, and according to Greene and players, it seems to be working well.

The creator of PUBG added that the team already has another map that’s being planned for a release later this year in addition to the smaller map that’ll eventually leave testing. That’ll make four maps in total, plus whatever other surprised PUBG Corp. may have in store such as the potential larger map.

Once all of these maps are out, or at least by the time that Savage is available, players will hopefully be able to select the map they want to play on. Map selection is a feature that’s often been requested by players and PUBG Corp announced just days ago that it was finally being added. The map selection tool would only allow players to choose between the current two maps if it were to be released now, but as the number of maps grows, the usefulness of the tool would grow as well.

If the trend from past content releases continues with the new map features, any new maps and the map selection tool will be tested on the PC first before heading to the Xbox One. Savage is currently only being tested on the PC version, and Xbox One players are scheduled to get the game’s second map, Miramar, in May.