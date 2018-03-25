PUBG Players Can Win Real Chicken Dinners This Weekend Via KFC

The moment you didn’t know you were waiting for: the KFC bucket emote is now available on @Twitch (search: WinnerWinner). This weekend, watch @Sacriel42, @Sequisha, @AnthonyKongphan, and @DrLupoOnTwitch compete in @PUBattlegrounds to try and win real chicken dinners for fans! pic.twitter.com/dDVTPmkL2a — KFC (@kfc) March 23, 2018

A Chicken Dinner in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is one of the best things in the world. But you know what is even better? Real chicken dinners. And this weekend you can have both.

Finger Lickin’ Dippin’ Lickin’ Chicken Lickin’ kings KFC are teaming up with Twitch and multiple PUBG streamers to give viewers a once in a lifetime opportunity: a chance to win an actual chicken dinner whilst playing PUBG.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, how do you make this dream a reality? Well, you have to use the “KFC bucket emote” in chat. Of course.

The special event is taking place today (March 24th) and tomorrow (March 25th) and will feature “PUBG gaming influencers,” who will compete for as many Chicken Dinners as possible in “KFC Style” (who knows that means). A press release provides further details:

“Viewers of the livestream that blast the KFC bucket emote in the livestream chat when a ‘Chicken Dinner’ is won by the influencers will be entered to win their very own Chicken Dinner, a KFC gift card.”

The gift card is notably worth 20 bucks, aka a whole lot of Finger Lickin’ Dippin’ Lickin’ Chicken Lickin’. Additionally, a few “lucky” viewers will be randomly chosen to win a ‘KFC-themed loot crate full of various KFC-themed items’. Said loot crate includes the following:

Colonel Sanders ghillie suit

Survival spork

Skillet

Mask

$50 KFC gift card + “med kit”

So get out there and make your dreams come true. A double chicken — half virtual, half real — dinner is the type of thing you’re lucky to see once in a lifetime. I mean, I suppose you could just be good at PUBG and have an appetite for KFC, but that simple combo doesn’t land you the “Survival spork.” How many PUBG players can boast they own a survival spork? That’s right, none.

PUBG is available on PC and mobile devices. It also available on Xbox One in an early access form.