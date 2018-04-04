PUBG Codename: Savage Map – Second Wave of Beta Signups Now Live

The latest map for the infamous PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is now live on Bluehole’s testing servers, and many players competing for that illusive chicken dinner are taking to the new environment with tactical enthusiasm. So far the reaction has been great for the new area, but not everyone got the invite. Luckily, there’s a new wave of beta sign-ups now available, it’s not too late to get in on the action!

This, of course, is only for PC players as the Xbox One version continues along in the Preview Program. Only the PC version is a “full release,” meaning that the content reflected between the two platforms will differ because they are at different stages in the development period. For those winner, winners partaking in the battle royale rush on Steam, here’s what you need to know straight from the devs themselves:

Within the next few hours we will open up access to Squads alongside Solo queue on the Codename: Savage Closed Experimental Server. Heads up that adding the extra queue will likely result in longer matchmaking times during off-peak hours. We’re also re-opening signups for the test and giving away hundreds of thousands more keys for those who missed the first round of giveaways.

More keys are available right now on https://mapbeta.playbattlegrounds.com

Along with Squads, we’re also shipping some other changes to Codename: Savage based on early feedback:

Increased the item and weapon spawn rates inside residential buildings and small cabins to improve the looting experience along the outskirts of the map.

The first blue zone circle will show up right at the beginning of the match so players can plan their strategy before parachuting.

Blue zone time adjusted to speed up gameplay during the first phase of the match.

Red zone frequency has been lowered

There are now fewer explosions inside each red zone. The size of the red zone remains the same.

Vans now spawn less often. The two-wheeled motorcycle spawns more often. Motorbikes with sidecars have been removed from Codename: Savage.

Check out the link above to sign-up if you haven’t already and good luck! Happy gaming, friends!