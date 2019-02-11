‘PUBG’ Creator Praises ‘Apex Legends’, Respawn Responds

Apex Legends launched recently and seems to have been warmly received so far by the battle royale community, those praises coming from the players themselves and also from the creator of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene is the creator of PUBG, a battle royale game which was one of the first to explode in popularity. Battle royale games usually set them apart from one another with different features like Fortnite’s building aspect, and Apex Legends does so by incorporating the hero shooter genre into its game. Greene praised what Respawn Entertainment had done with Apex Legends on Twitter and called it “a great new take on the battle royale game mode.”

Really great job by the team @Respawn. A fantastic launch with a great new take on the battle royale game mode! GG WP //t.co/96q9vCeXCi — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) February 5, 2019

In turn, Respawn responded to Greene through the Apex Legends Twitter account to show its appreciation for Greene and PUBG. Mods and other games had experimented with the battle royale formula prior to PUBG, but the game was one of the first few to popularize the genre, and Respawn’s comments acknowledged that.

We stand on the shoulders of giants. Thanks for paving the way! 🙌🙌 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 6, 2019

Though new battle royale games have occasionally been touted as the “PUBG killer” or “Fortnite killer,” the individuality of them allow the games to retain their players amid new releases. Considering how different PUBG is from Apex Legends, it’s likely the same outcome will be seen with some players undoubtedly crossing back and forth between the two games.

The tweet which Greene was initially quoting came from Vince Zampella, the CEO of Respawn, who announced that Apex Legends had already achieved an impressive number of players within the first few hours after the game launched. In just eight hours after the game released, it had already brought in over 1 million players, a number that’s not bad at all considering it’s a new game which released on a Monday during the middle of the day for many people. Following that milestone, it brought in over a million more throughout the rest of the first day it was out to bring in over 2.5 million players.

Apex Legends is now available as a free-to-play game on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.