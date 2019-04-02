‘PUBG’ Creator Doesn’t Intend to Make ‘PUBG 2,’ Is Done With Battle Royale

The creator of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds previously left his lead development role to work on a new project, and it seems Brendan Greene is done with the battle royale genre. Details on Greene’s new project are currently unknown, but the developer spoke to GamesIndustry.biz and said he’s already done battle royale before and is looking to try something different for the next game. Greene also said that he doesn’t “really intend to make PUBG 2” and instead is looking into other ways to provide different experiences.

Greene is currently working on PUBG’s “Special Projects” initiative, a transition he announced in March, but he told GamesIndustry.biz he can’t go into the details of the project because those details simply don’t exist yet. He said he plans on exploring online experiences and connecting users in ways the PUBG creators haven’t done before, but he said the group’s currently in the team-building phase.

“I have lots of other ideas in my head for games I would like to play and we’re going to see if other people would like to play them too,” Greene said. “That’s where we’re at. We haven’t really started anything yet because we’re team building.”

Whatever those ideas might consist of, they don’t appear to include the battle royale genre. Greene entertained the idea of creating an online multiplayer experience that’s more cooperative than the concept of a battle royale game, and in doing so, he also shot down the possibility of creating PUBG 2 by saying that’s not something he intends to do.

“That’s something we’re going to explore,” Greene said. “The last man standing concept is great, but I’ve done that. I don’t really intend to make PUBG 2. I’ve done battle royale, it’s time to try something else. There are ideas about how we connect to people and how we provide the different experiences I have.”

Greene also said that he’s not under direction from Chang Han Kim, the CEO of PUBG Corp., to find “The Next Big Thing.” The project he’s working on is currently in the experimentation stage as they team explores new ideas.

“We’re not doing this for profit,” Greene said. “Eventually someday, we may do, but right now it’s just about having time to explore. There is no deadline here, this is us with a few years to play. Gaming and the industry has become so hard, this is a very lucky thing to have. We can genuinely explore and be curious for some time.”

