PUBG: Customize That Chicken Dinner Win on Twitch With New Official Filters

Though Fortnite seems to be everywhere, even where you’d least expect it, that’s not to say that the title that put the Battle Royale genre on the map in a much bigger way is left out in the dust. PUBG, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, continues to rake in a high player account and stand on its own in the streaming community. Because of this, Twitch and Bluehole have teamed up for custom filters to make that stream as delectable as that Winner, Winner Chicken Dinner.

No one likes a chicken dinner when it’s cold. Be there for the big moments by watching @PUBG on Twitch with our new custom filters. pic.twitter.com/A4w2z0Bs2s — Twitch (@Twitch) May 15, 2018

The announcement came via Twitter, seen above, to show exactly how it works to kick that stream experience up a notch. If you’re like me and don’t want to sit through some of the slower parts of battle royale (the camping, the hiding, the chugging of off-brand-for-legal-reasons red bulls), this filter is the perfect way to still enjoy watching streams, but closer to the endgame goal. You can filter how many players are left in a match, select whether you want to watch solo players or those that have a squad to back them up, or you can choose to watch an entire stream from start to finish. It’s really up to you, the watcher, which is a neat little feature – especially for those with limited time.

There is a way to make it even better though, as one user pointed out:

Or even be able to filter it from the least amount of viewers 😉 — 2 Nerds On A Couch (@2NerdsOnACouch) May 15, 2018

A few other users responded supporting the idea, giving the option to support smaller streamers still waiting to make that big splash in the Twitch-verse. What a cool way to support the community, and we’d love to see that come to pass! There are a lot of big names on Twitch, but everyone has to start somewhere.

Interested in checking out the new feature for yourself? Get to customising that watch experience right here on the official PUBG Twitch channel.