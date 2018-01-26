PUBG and Extra Life Team Up for Upcoming $300K Charity Gaming Marathon

What’s even better than those glorious chicken dinners? Doing a little good in the world with some good ‘ol fashioned charity relations. The team behind the astoundingly popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) are giving back to the gaming community – 2 million dollars worth of giving back, to be exact.

To get started, the team behind the wildly popular battle royal are preparing for their first stint of giving back by teaming up with Extra Life to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. The event will run from January 29th – Feb 2nd with the team donating 300,000 bucks to that cause. To match, the Gamers Outreach LAN party tournament will be playing for Gamers for Giving 2018, with PUBG looking to match any donation given during this time.

“The PUBG community is coming together to raise money for sick and injured kids by hosting a PUBG Charity Marathon for Extra Life & Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals! For every dollar raised during event (up to $300K), PUBG Corp. will donate an additional dollar to CMN Hospitals to make even more miracles happen for families who desperately need them.

You can participate in the charity marathon from the comfort of your own home by signing up today! When you register to participate, you get to choose which children’s hospital you want to support and will receive an online fundraising page to personalize and collect donations on. After that, it’s as easy as launching PUBG on your favorite platform and asking your friends, family members, and viewers to make a donation to your online fundraising page. “

Event Starts:

January 28th 9:00 PM PST

January 29th 12:00 AM EST

January 29th 6:00 AM CET

Event Ends:

February 2nd 8:59 PM PST

February 2nd 11:59 PM EST

February 3rd 4:59 AM CET

So tune in, watch epic gameplay in the making, and do a little good in the world with Extra Life!

PlayUnknown’s Battlegrounds is now available on PC out of Early Access, while still in the Preview Program for Xbox One users. No word yet on when it will be coming to the PlayStation 4, though talks continue to bring the battle royale game on all three major platforms.