PUBG Free on Xbox One for Limited-Time Only

With Fortnite continuing to be at the top of the Battle Royale game and Call of Duty: Blackout continuously showing it has a loyal player-base as well, the team over at PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds wants to open up their play experience even more over on the Xbox platform. For those that have an Xbox One and have been interested in checking out the realistic Battle Royale experience, good news! PUBG is free on the Microsoft platform for a limited time!

The down side? We don’t know how limited this limited-time only offer is but the Microsoft Store does have the online game listed as free temporarily. Now the full game is out and Early Access is left behind entirely, it’s a good time for players interested in this online mode to check out what the Winner, Winner Chicken Dinner experience has to offer.

The game also recently received Xbox One X enhancements for those playing on the “most powerful console on the market.” With performance tweaks, visual improvements, and more – it’s a game that is worth checking out for its notoriety alone. Plus, it’s free! You have nothing to lose.

“PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is a battle royale shooter that pits 100 players against each other in a struggle for survival. Gather supplies and outwit your opponents to become the last person standing.

PlayerUnknown, aka Brendan Greene, is a pioneer of the battle royale genre and the creator of the battle royale game modes in the ARMA series and H1Z1: King of the Kill. At PUBG Corp., Greene is working with a veteran team of developers to make PUBG into the world’s premiere battle royale experience.”

From limited-time only Event Modes, to the team constantly making improvements to how the title runs overall, PUBG offers an enjoyable Battle Royale experience. Though definitely not the first game in this genre, it was the one that kickstarted the BR craze in full-effect. Epic Games has mentioned that their Battle Royale mode for Fortnite was inspired by the popularity of its Chicken Dinner counterpart, and from there – this particular mode of online play only grew!

Check it out for yourself right now!