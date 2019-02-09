‘PUBG’ Crowned Game of the Year in 2018 Steam Awards

The results of the 2018 Steam Awards are in with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds now holding the honor of being the game of the year after winning that award.

Valve held its own online presentation for the Steam Awards with a video and all the winners announced, the first of which on the list is PUBG from Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene and PUBG Corp. It’s available outside of the PC version as well, but PUBG has been on Steam the longest of any of its multiple platforms, so those who voted it to the top of the Game of the Year awards list had plenty of time to get acquainted with it.

“Maybe it was its immersive gameplay, or its gripping story … its well-crafted characters, immaculate design, or addictive multiplayer,” Steam’s description of its Game of the Year award said about the winner which is now known to be PUBG. “Whatever the reason, the winner of 2018’s Game of the Year Award is an instant classic.”

As far as the competition goes, PUBG had several games it was up against that seemed like they would’ve given it a run for its money. Monster Hunter: World, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Hitman 2, and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey were the other four games in competition for the Game of the Year award. PlayerUnknown accepted the award alongside executive producer and art director Ts Jang and said the victory “came as quite a shock” considering how many other “amazing” games were contenders for the Game of the Year award. The game’s creator continued to thank those who voted and said it’s their passion which inspires PUBG Corp. to create “the best realistic battle royale on the market.”

The results are in! If you missed the Steam Awards broadcast, you can still watch the video and view a full list of the winners on Steam.//t.co/ACWvhrIewp pic.twitter.com/uruKsnAJMX — Steam (@steam_games) February 8, 2019

Other categories from these Steam Awards include the VR Game of the Year which was won by The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR and Most Fun with a Machine award which was unsurprisingly won by Rocket League. Those who recall Valve’s past years of Steam Awards will notice that these categories seem much tamer compared to previous years. The 2017 Steam Awards, for example, included categories such as the “Whoooaaaaaaa, Dude! 2.0” award which was won by The Evil Within 2 and the “Mom’s Spaghetti” award which was also won by PUBG.

PUBG’s victory comes just after the emergence of a new battle royale game called Apex Legends, though that game’s not on Steam to compete with it. PlayerUnknown applauded the game nonetheless and said it was “a great new take on the battle royale game mode” to which Respawn Entertainment then responded to in kind.