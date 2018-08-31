PUBG: Ghillie Crossing Event Mode Returns

Hope you’re good with a crossbow, because you’re going to need all the help you can get with the latest mode available now for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds! Bluehole just took to their Steam page to give players an update on what else is happening in the land of chicken dinners, and stealth is definitely the name of this game.

“Ghillie Crossing has returned,” proclaimed Bluehole in their most recent Steam post. “Stealth is key here as you take to the Erangel countryside with crossbows and ghillie suits. Normal weapons do not spawn in this event, and instead you will only be able to rely on Crossbows, Throwables (minus grenades), and melee weapons. Ghillie suits spawn alongside normal loot and there are no vehicles or care packages. Battle it out against other squads in the ultimate stealth war game, where every bush or field of grass can mean a silent and unexpected death!”

Interested in partaking in this particular poultry feast? Here’s what you need to know:

Starts: Aug 30, 7pm PDT / Aug 31, 4am CEST / Aug 31, 11am KST

Ends: Sep 2, 7pm PDT / Sep 3, 4am CEST / Sep 3, 11am KST

Available Queues:

4-man squads on Erangel (All Regions)

NA/EU/AS: TPP & FPP

KR/JP/SEA/OC/SA: TPP

Rules:

World spawn weapons include only crossbows, melee weapons, and throwable weapons with the exception of grenades.

Ghillie Suits spawn alongside other world loot.

No vehicles spawn.

Blue zone damage increases exponentially as the endgame approaches.

Because there are no vehicles, the first safe zone always forms around the center of the map, then shrinks randomly as normal.

4-person squads only. Auto-matching can be On/Off

Weather is Sunny

Red zones are disabled

Care packages are disabled

Killer Spectating is enabled

Friendly fire is disabled

Much like Fortnite’s Limited Time Modes, these are only available for a certain period of time. If the ‘sneakiest of snakes’ mission appeals to you, you’re going to want to get into the game during the times listed above.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now for Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices.

