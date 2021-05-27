PUBG Developer Announces New Project Based on Korean Fantasy Novel The Bird That Drinks Tears

✖

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) developer KRAFTON has announced Project Windless, which is described as the company's plans to create a video game and larger multimedia franchised based on the Korean fantasy novel The Bird That Drinks Tears by author Yeong-do Lee. What, exactly, that looks like is unclear at the moment, but KRAFTON has brought on popular concept artist Iain McCaig in order to help visualize the universe of Project Windless.

According to KRAFTON, McCaig's work will provide the foundation of the entire project, which includes the video game and whatever other creative works that come out of it. If you are somehow not already familiar with his work, McCaig has been involved in major franchises like Star Wars, Harry Potter, and Terminator, among others. While details are light on what exactly might ultimately come from Project Windless, KRAFTON did release two images of McCaig's concept work on it to give some idea of what to expect. You can check both of those out below:

(Photo: KRAFTON)

(Photo: KRAFTON)

"KRAFTON has found something special in Yeong-do Lee’s The Bird That Drinks Tears. I am honored to help visualize this amazing world and its characters, in addition to helping introduce the novel to a larger global audience," said Iain McCaig as part of the announcement. "The collaboration with KRAFTON is among the best I have ever experienced. I look forward to our further adventures, and to making Yeong-do Lee proud."

"I hope KRAFTON can make a game that can be remade even after 30 years," author Yeong-do Lee said as part of the same announcement today. "I wish everyone involved all the best."

As noted above, most details about Project Windless are vague at the moment, but it is clear that a video game of some sort is definitely on the way. Given the intention of the initiative is to establish a larger multimedia franchise based on the novel, it seems fair to assume that KRAFTON is eyeballing the possibility of a TV series or movie in addition to the video game. You can check out all of our previous coverage of video games right here.

What do you think about KRAFTON's Project Windless announcement? Are you familiar with The Bird That Drinks Tears?