‘PUBG Lite’ Announced as a Free, Standalone Product

A new version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been announced with PUBG Lite giving players with low-end devices a way to play the battle royale game.

PUBG Corp. announced the new PUBG product recently and said it’s currently available in a beta testing form, though it’s only been released in Thailand so far. It may expand to other regions from there depending on how the beta test goes with the emphasis of the beta test and the product overall being put on hardware with limited capability.

Goals for PUBG Lite were outlined by PUBG Corp. to explain what it plans on doing with the new version of PUBG that the developer said will even be playable on devices with integrated graphics.

“Deliver the PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS experience to players in areas where the core game’s required specifications are more difficult to achieve due to the hardware available,” the PUBG Lite team said about the new product. “To this end, the PUBG LITE team has focused on balancing lower hardware requirements, without compromising on our quality standards. The end result is a build that is playable even on computers and laptops utilizing integrated graphics.”

PUBG Lite is indeed a new product as well with the team referring to it as a “standalone product from the core PUBG game” which comes with its own team of developers as well as exclusive content and features. PUBG Lite’s client will also be free, the developer said, with more maps being added to it later. The image above was shared to show what the minimum and recommended specifications for PUBG Lite are.

Only one map is currently available in the Thailand beta test with Erangel being the chosen battleground for players to fight on, this one being the original PUBG map. The order and pace at which the new maps will be added to PUBG Lite wasn’t addressed. As for the game modes, the PUBG Lite team said Solo, Duo, and Squad matches in the game’s TPP mode will be available in the low-end version of PUBG.

PUBG Lite is currently available in beta form in Thailand only, but updates on the beta sessions are said to be shared at the test progresses.