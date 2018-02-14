Live-Action PUBG Mobile Game Trailer Kind of Makes Us Want a Real Movie

The mobile PUBG games have arrived in China, allowing players to take those quests for those delectable chicken dinners on the go. To celebrate the recent launch, the team behind the handheld rendition have released a live-action, super dramatic live-action trailer and it’s so over the top, you’d swear Michael Bay directed it. Still, it’s kind of making us want a PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds movie, and we’re not quite sure how we feel about that.

Plane falling, explosives dropping, gun-fire happy action can be seen in the video above but honestly, we’re just impressed the launch finally happened. The game was not without its fair share of hiccups along the way including China trying to band it all together. According to the reason behind the proposed ban, the game conflicted with the “social core values and traditional Chinese culture and ethical norms.” Still, that didn’t stop Tencent from plowing on through and eventually winning the rights to publish the mobile adaptation.

Though the trailer/short film above isn’t in English, we’re hooked. And since Call of Duty is getting a movie, maybe we can see this happen next: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds: Chicken Dinners Strike Back … or something equally epic. Warner Bros, call me.

Haven’t had a chance to partake in the gaming glory that has taken over online gaming? Here’s more about the game that has been smashing records left and right on Xbox and Steam:

“PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is a last-man-standing shooter being developed with community feedback. Starting with nothing, players must fight to locate weapons and supplies in a battle to be the lone survivor. This realistic, high tension game is set on a massive 8×8 km island with a level of detail that showcases Unreal Engine 4’s capabilities.

PLAYERUNKNOWN aka Brendan Greene, is a pioneer of the Battle Royale genre. As the creator of the Battle Royale game-mode found in the ARMA series and H1Z1 : King of the Kill, Greene is co-developing the game with veteran team at Bluehole to create the most diverse and robust Battle Royale experience to date

Not Just a Game. This is BATTLE ROYALE”