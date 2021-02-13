PUBG Event Gives Players a Bunch of Free Items

✖

Like many other games are around this time, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is having itself a Lunar New Year event for a limited time. Through this, players stand the chance of earning a couple of different rewards based on how many points they can earn before the event concludes. The prizes range from different types of Crates to cosmetic items, but best of all, they’re all free to earn and can be added to your collections just by playing the game and completing certain objectives.

The 2021 Lunar New Year event is live now in PUBG and will be until February 23rd when it comes to a close. During that time, players have a couple of objectives they’ll have to complete to earn “Lucky Points” which will determine how many prizes you get when everything’s all wrapped up. To get started, PC players have to first select the Lunar New Year banner displayed in their games while Steam and console players can log into their accounts on this PUBG site to make sure their progress is tracked.

2021's Lunar New Year Event is packed with FREE rewards such as the Queen's Guard Outfit and a new Victory Dance. Jump in and start earning your lucky points at https://t.co/ojQIv5xayC pic.twitter.com/DUDFPZbXSf — PUBG (@PUBG) February 10, 2021

To earn Lucky Points, you’ll have to complete daily missions as they come. These missions will get refreshed each day at the same time until the event concludes to make sure players have ample opportunities to earn their Lucky Points. Through the site linked above, you’ll be able to keep track of how many points you’ve earned and how many you have to go until you reach the max reward.

While completing the daily missions will be the easiest way to earn the Lucky points, you can also get login rewards for logging into the game this weekend and during the next weekend on either February 20th or February 21st. Creating a PUBG account and linking it to the platform of your choice will also net you a Lucky Point bonus.

The same site that houses the event details also displays the rewards tracker that shows what you can earn after collecting the points. It starts with a “Throwback Crate” that’s earned when you get your first Lucky Point and ends with the “Victory Dance 38” at 29 points that’s shown in the event trailer above. All the rewards are specific to the platform you’re playing on though, so don’t expect them to be available throughout any other platforms you may be playing on.