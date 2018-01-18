Latest PUBG Patch Addresses Character Movement Issues and Optimization

The latest patch for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, PUBG, is now live and though it is much smaller than previous updates – it still tackles the issues that many players have been reporting. With over 3 million players battling it out for that chicken dinner, smooth movement mechanics are important and the team tackles just that in their latest update.

Client Optimization

Reduced lowered performance issue when many players were in the same area

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue where character movement was instantly stopped and adjusted

Fixed the issue where character movement seemed unusual during the replay

This latest patch is for PC players and can be downloaded via Steam. Now that the PC title is out of Early Access, the updates are going to be much more targeted towards specific areas making them seem smaller at first glance, but more significant in their aims. Aside from massive updates bringing in additional content, smaller updates like this are to be expected while the Xbox version is still in its Preview stage.

In other PUBG news, many have been wondering if and when the title is going to be making its way over onto the PlayStation 4. In our previous coverage, we detailed what the PUBG CEO had to say on the matter – namely that they want it to happen, but Sony’s strict guidelines are putting up a little resistance:

“As it’s going to be an exclusive title on Xbox One for some time, we’d like to focus on completing the Xbox One PUBG for now. If we have the opportunity, the final goal would be to launch the title on every platform.

Early Access on Steam and Game Preview on Xbox One are like pre-release, so they don’t have a restriction on quality. However, PS is very strict about this. There were cases where a game took 6 months more to launch even when it was already completed. We are still in the stage of learning the console development environment and console gamers’ taste. We need to think about other platforms after evaluating and completing the Xbox One version first.”

Ultimately, the team hopes to have the PUBG community grow even larger with a newly acquired PlayStation audience, but the process is taking some time for quality reasons. A fair reason, and one I am sure many gamers can appreciate. For now, however, the world of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds will remain exclusively on the Xbox One and PC platforms until further notice.