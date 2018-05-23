PUBG’s May Update Brings Miramar to Xbox One

A new PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds patch has now been added to the Xbox One’s test servers, the update that’ll introduce the Miramar map and a host of performance improvements.

The release of Miramar is one that’s been a long time coming with the Xbox One version of the battle royale game the last to receive the desert map. Releasing for live servers on May 24, the May update includes quite a few changes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The May update adds a highly predictive-based loading system, which improves the system’s overall performance in order to facilitate more advanced and optimized map loading,” PUBG Corp.’s patch notes said. It will change the priority of the loading process, which will improve loading of the area where the player decides to land.

“This, as well as other improvements have been made to make loading of the map, objects and players a smoother experience overall. This system will become more effective as data is accumulated and as time goes on, you will experience more optimized and stabilized gameplay.”

Before Miramar drops tomorrow, you can read up on everything that’s included in the patch with all the changes listed below.

Optimization / Stabilization

Xbox Players: The live servers are now open and maintenance is complete.



PTS will be available with Miramar only, until it releases on to live servers at May 24 00:00 PDT / May 24 09:00 CEST.



Read the detailed patch notes for the Xbox GP May update here:https://t.co/P7djhPR4bX — PUBG Help (@PUBG_help) May 23, 2018

“Both Miramar and Erangel have significantly improved overall game performance on the Xbox One/S/X and stability has also been improved.

“Optimization and stabilization is still the dev team’s top priority. Our goal is to deliver constant improvements.”

The free-fall and parachuting process has been optimized, leading to performance improvements during the initial stages of each game.

The world loading process has been optimized, allowing buildings and their interiors to load simultaneously and reducing the overall rendering time.

The handling of resources for unseen nearby characters’ movements has been optimized to improve performance of the game.

Handling resources of equipping and unequipping items of unseen nearby characters have been optimized to improve performance during the early game and to reduce the likelihood of crashes

Character inventory loading has been optimized, improving response time when opening inventory and reducing crashing.

Unoccupied vehicles/boats have been optimized to increase the overall performance of the game.

Miramar (Map, Weapons, Vehicles)

Contents

New map, ‘Miramar’ has been added.

Miramar will be available from: May 24 00:00 PDT / May 24 09:00 CEST

Miramar is intentionally designed to provide a vastly different Battle Royale experience.

It features extreme, elevated terrain and tall buildings with less trees which will give players new options for playing around cover.

The characteristics of ‘on road’ and ‘off road’ have been further differentiated. This will make the selection of vehicle type and decision to drive more critical/important.

New items are available on Miramar.

R45 is a revolver handgun which is available as world spawn

It uses 45 ACP Ammo and up to six bullets can be loaded

Red dot sights can be equipped

Damage and accuracy rate is high and reload speed is faster than R1895

The Win 94 is a lever-action rifle

It uses 45 ACP Ammo and up to 8 bullets can be loaded

It can attach bullet loops

It inflicts severe damage and it is a mid-range weapon suitable for high level players.

The sawed-off is a small shotgun

It uses 12 gauge ammo and up to 2 bullets can be loaded

This shotgun can inflict severe damage and equips to the handgun slot in the inventory

A recolored version of the Ghillie suit has been added

New vehicles have been added on Miramar:

The mini bus is a six-seater on-road vehicle, available on Miramar only.

Its top speed and torque are low but it has strong durability

The pick-up truck is a four-seater off-road vehicle, available on Miramar only.

It has a great suspension system and powerful torque, making it suitable for terrain with extreme elevation differences.

The motorbike and buggy have new skins on Miramar

Gameplay

Emotes have been added. Emote UI will show up if you press the LB+RB buttons at the same time. Choose an emote with the right analog stick and press down with the R stick to use the selected emote.

Scopes have been changed to be more realistic:

Expanded all scopes’ field of view

Added a parallax effect when moving weapons quickly while ADS

Added vignetting (darker edges), chromatic aberration (color difference caused by light refraction), and a distortion effect on the edge of scopes

Aim acceleration can now be turned off in settings.

Setting menu has been specially improved for Xbox platform.

Colorblind mode and other modes that could help the gameplay have been added.

We’ve removed the grenade’s knockback effect for player characters when dealing non-lethal damage (if players are killed by a grenade, they’ll still be knocked back)

Added new grenade hit effects and animations

‘Key legends’ function has been added for gameplay controls. It can be turned off in settings.

Outgame/Bugfixes

Xbox Players: As previously mentioned, the leaderboards have been reset with this update. https://t.co/rLbYN2VtMG — PUBG Help (@PUBG_help) May 23, 2018

Outgame

Lobby loading screen is now more clean.

Matchmaking can be started in the PLAY menu after selecting the game mode.

Map selection will be added soon

Matchmaking UI has been improved, allowing more pleasant entrance into the game.

REWARDS menu has been changed to STORE menu.

Go to CRATES in STORE menu to get crates.

Go to MY ITEMS in STORE menu to open the crates you obtained.

Game option settings can now be popped up.

Leaderboard display method has been modified, allowing users below certain ranks to see their ranks in percentage.

Lobby UI overall has been improved.

Bugfixes