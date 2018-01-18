This PUBG Keyboard Means Business When It Comes To Chicken Dinners

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) has absolutely obliterated the gaming market since its release as an Early Access title. Before it was even fully out, it was up for a Game of the Year nomination at this year’s Game Awards. With the game now out of Early Access and onto consoles, the peripherals were bound to on the way. Such as this nifty PUBG keyboard that even comes equipped with the motivating “Winner, Winner Chicken Dinner” right there on the spacebar.

Chinese peripheral company Varmilo has just revealed their “Chicken Dinner” keyboard and though it doesn’t promise actually getting you those coveted poultry feasts, it does look pretty cool. The below keyboards are not officially licensed, mind you, but they are swanky with the VA108M and VA87M models.

The VA108M is exactly the same as the VA87M except that it also comes equipped with the numpad, whereas the VA87M model does not.

There are quite a few options available over at MechanicalKeyboards ranging from 131 USD all the way up to 164 UDS. Here are the different options available:

Brown Cherry MX

Blue Cherry MX

Silver Cherry MX

Silent Red Cherry MX

In other PUBG-related news, hope is not yet lost for PlayStation hopefuls. Though it is only currently available on Xbox One and Steam, the team is actively working on getting it onto the Sony side as well. The downside, however, is that it doesn’t look like it’s going to be happening anytime soon.

In our previous coverage, we detailed what the PUBG CEO had to say on the matter – namely that they want it to happen, but Sony’s strict guidelines are putting up a little resistance:

“As it’s going to be an exclusive title on Xbox One for some time, we’d like to focus on completing the Xbox One PUBG for now. If we have the opportunity, the final goal would be to launch the title on every platform.

Early Access on Steam and Game Preview on Xbox One are like pre-release, so they don’t have a restriction on quality. However, PS is very strict about this. There were cases where a game took 6 months more to launch even when it was already completed. We are still in the stage of learning the console development environment and console gamers’ taste. We need to think about other platforms after evaluating and completing the Xbox One version first.”

Ultimately, the team hopes to have the PUBG community grow even larger with a newly acquired PlayStation audience, but the process is taking some time for quality reasons. A fair reason, and one I am sure many gamers can appreciate. For now, however, the world of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds will remain exclusively on the Xbox One and PC platforms until further notice.