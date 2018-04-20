PUBG Metal Rain Event Let’s You Rain Heavily-Armored Vehicles From the Sky

Remember those armored cars we teased earlier this week? They’re here! It’s time to harness that chicken craving and gear up once more, because the next event is live now for PUBG PC players, this time – with heavily armored UAZ vehicles.

The latest Limited Time Event Mode is called Metal Rain and it is an eight-man squad battle that allows players to use flare guns to make those armored vehicles rain from the sky … what?! Here’s what you need to know about the new mode:

Event Schedule:

STARTS: April 19, 7pm PDT / April 20, 4am CEST / April 20, 11AM KST

ENDS: April 22, 7pm PDT / April 23, 4am CEST / April 23, 11AM KST

Available Queues:

8-Man Squads on Erangel (All Regions)

NA/EU/AS/SEA/OC : TPP & FPP

KR/JP/SA : TPP

Flare Gun Rules:

Flare guns spawn randomly alongside normal loot locations (flare gun spawn spots are no longer fixed)

When shot inside the safe zone (white circle), special care packages will be dropped

When shot outside the safe zone, a special vehicle—the armored UAZ—will be dropped

Other Event Rules:

This mode is limited to eight-man squads on Erangel, and you can invite up to seven friends.

Auto-matching can be turned on or off (you don’t have to play as a full squad of eight if you don’t want to)

The mode is limited to 96 maximum players (12 teams of eight players)

Redzone is enabled

Regular care package drops are enabled

Killer spectating is enabled

Bluezone rules are the same as standard public match settings

Weather changes dynamically throughout each match

It may not seem like a big deal, but those dynamic weather changes are actually pretty huge, especially in a match like this. Why just rain down heavily-armored UAZs when you can have actual rain alongside with it? The return of the flare guns is also fun, they really shouldn’t have been as enjoyable as they were the first time around but… they were. They were really, really enjoyable.

The latest mode, as with previously introduced modes, will only be available for a limited time so make sure you get into the game fast and don’t miss out on the action! Don’t have a gaming PC and are interested in checking out this title on Xbox? Microsoft is also hosting a free-to-play weekend even for PUBG all weekend long, just not with the events.