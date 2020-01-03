PUBG Players Unlock Miramar’s Cinematic Trailer

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds players have completed an in-game challenge that resulted in the release of the game’s latest cinematic. It features Miramar, one of several maps that’s playable in the game, and provides some backstory on the battleground to connect different parts of the PUBG world. The cinematic follows another video from 2019 that focused on Erangel, so perhaps we’ll continue to see more of PUBG explored in this way.

The video above was unlocked by PUBG players after they collected enough disc fragments as a community. It begins with an opening that was shared months ago with the Season 5 cinematic divided into several parts, though it’s entirely possible that players completely forgot about it between now and then.

We’re introduced to two people in the cinematic, one of which is the individual who controls Miramar, a fictional area located in Mexico. The other man is someone who uses the area for races with the permission of the boss, but he’s apparently overstepped the terms of their agreement by consulting with a third party about using Miramar for some sort of game.

The two go back and forth about the unnamed third party, a Russian man, while the boss says there’s no way the guy is getting access to Miramar. He mentions that the third-party individual wants a “battleground on Miramar” which should clue you into who they’re talking about if you’ve been keeping up with the start of the PUBG lore.

The community unlocked the story of #Miramar. Are the winds of war heading our way? #PUBG pic.twitter.com/Advm3OrM10 — PUBG (@PUBG) January 2, 2020

At the end of the video after a dramatic explosion, it’s revealed that the third party is the survivor from Erangel, the man who orchestrates these epic battle royale fights in different locations. If you’re unfamiliar with who this guy is, you’ll need to step back a bit and watch the first big lore video for PUBG. It explains how a young boy who survived a brutal attack grew up to become a wealthy individual who then puts together these “games.” Though we don’t get to see the character’s face when he’s grown up in either cinematic, one of the key connections between them is the chess piece that’s utilized in both cinematics.

Miramar was the second map to be playable in PUBG after Erangel served as the default battleground, so it makes sense that the second lore cinematic would explore this location. If this is indeed the start of a trend, expect other PUBG locales to be featured later.