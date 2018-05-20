PUBG Gets Final Miramar Test on Xbox One

The PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds launch of the Miramar map on the Xbox One is just a few days away with one final test taking place before that happens.

PUBG’s final test server for Miramar gives players one last chance to try out the map before it’s fully available for everyone, but the test servers don’t include only that map. Included in the final Miramar test update are several optimization and stabilization improvements as well as some adjustments for the game’s settings.

The test servers on the Xbox One opened just days ago but will stay open until Miramar is fully released on May 24. Before that update rolls out with the new-to-Xbox map, here’s everything that’s been added to the test servers in preparation for that day.

Optimization / Stabilization

We have modified world loading processes, allowing buildings and their interiors to load simultaneously and reducing the overall rendering time.

Miramar requires additional work to bring it to the same level of optimisation as Erangel.

Optimized shadow in certain situations to reduce crashes.

Settings

Option of turning off Aim Acceleration has been separated, and the slider that sets the acceleration degree has been changed from 0~10 to 1~10.

Settings tab order has been changed.

Name and description of “Control Setting” has been modified.

Slider range of the “Vertical Sensitivity Multiplier” has been adjusted to 50%–150%.

World

Vehicle and weapon spawns have been increased on Miramar.

Bugfixes