PUBG Gets Final Miramar Test on Xbox One

The PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds launch of the Miramar map on the Xbox One is just a few days away with one final test taking place before that happens.
PUBG’s final test server for Miramar gives players one last chance to try out the map before it’s fully available for everyone, but the test servers don’t include only that map. Included in the final Miramar test update are several optimization and stabilization improvements as well as some adjustments for the game’s settings.
The test servers on the Xbox One opened just days ago but will stay open until Miramar is fully released on May 24. Before that update rolls out with the new-to-Xbox map, here’s everything that’s been added to the test servers in preparation for that day.
Optimization / Stabilization
- We have modified world loading processes, allowing buildings and their interiors to load simultaneously and reducing the overall rendering time.
- Miramar requires additional work to bring it to the same level of optimisation as Erangel.
- Optimized shadow in certain situations to reduce crashes.
Settings
- Option of turning off Aim Acceleration has been separated, and the slider that sets the acceleration degree has been changed from 0~10 to 1~10.
- Settings tab order has been changed.
- Name and description of “Control Setting” has been modified.
- Slider range of the “Vertical Sensitivity Multiplier” has been adjusted to 50%–150%.
World
- Vehicle and weapon spawns have been increased on Miramar.
Bugfixes
- Fixed bug where vertical movement speed wasn’t representative of settings chosen.
- Fixed an issue where inverted control settings were being applied to the emote UI.
- Fixed a problem that sometimes messed up movement while aiming down sights in third person perspective (it was happening when aim acceleration was turned off).
- You can now freelook while automatically swimming forward in water
- Fixed an issue preventing some teammates’ map markers from showing on the compass
- Sights should no longer become blocked while in ADS position after attaching high-magnification scopes
- Fixed a problem preventing weapon display UI colorblind mode from being applied properly
- Fixed the description of the “Auto Swim” button in the gamepad guide
- Fixed some problems preventing interacting pop-ups from functioning properly in certain situations
- The in-game UI was sometimes failing to update when reloading a firearm to indicate freed up inventory space
- The interaction key sometimes failed to show when certain actions were performed in front of a door
- Emotes can no longer be used while preparing to throw grenades
- Fixed the problem causing over-the-shoulder views to sometimes lock up when opening the emotes UI
- Fixed the problem wherein turning off BGM in the lobby setting window didn’t work
- Fixed the problem preventing players from changing seats in vehicles
- The emotes UI no longer improperly displays on the victory screen
- Improved situations where other player’s motorcycle will look as if it was going under the terrain while driving.