PUBG Meets Mission: Impossible Fallout With Newly Announced Event

PUBG Mobile continues to add more features to entice battle royale fans into the world of PlayerUnknown’s Underground while on the go. One of those features is a newly revealed event thanks to a recent partnership with Tencent Games and Paramount Pictures. Get ready to get your stealth on because Mission: Impossible – Fallout is crashing the world of winner, winner chicken dinners.

The new Mission Impossible event will be available for both Android and iOS devices and will host several franchise-specific additions, including new music, customizable parachutes, a new theme, and tons more. There will also be exclusive rewards to earn as well, so it’s definitely a good time to jump right in.

Get ready to dive in, because the event is live now exclusively for PUBG Mobile.

In other mobile news, the team over at Tencent recently added a few other key features in addition to the added War Mode:

New Region Categorization – Nationality, clan, and friend information are now viewable on title screens, and players can enlist in War Zones that are categorized by geographical region;

– Nationality, clan, and friend information are now viewable on title screens, and players can enlist in War Zones that are categorized by geographical region; New Achievement System – Players can participate in fun challenges to unlock achievements and earn in-game items;

– Players can participate in fun challenges to unlock achievements and earn in-game items; Exclusive Skins – Even more zany skins are available for customization, including player armor, weapons, planes, and even vehicle finishes;

– Even more zany skins are available for customization, including player armor, weapons, planes, and even vehicle finishes; SLR Sniper Rifle – The deadly SLR rifle from PUBG on PC arrives in PUBG MOBILE for additional carnage, along with new grip and scope accessories.

PUBG Mobile is available now for iOS and Android devices! For more info about the game itself, “Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote 8×8 km island to do battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.”

Are you going to be hoping into the new Mission Impossible event or are you hoping it makes its way over onto the full platform version of the game? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and let us know what you think!