PUBG Mobile Adds War Mode, New Clan System

Battle royale is everywhere and the PUBG (Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds) mobile game wants to make it even easier to take that experience with you on the go. Because of that, the team continues to make improvements to the iOS and Android versions of the popular chicken dinner title with the latest being the long-awaited addition of War Mode.

According to Bluehole, “Following June’s introduction of First Person Perspective Mode, PUBG Mobile’s latest content drop amplifies the action from the rugged terrain of the Miramar and Erangel realms. Players on iOS and Android can skydive in to the new epic battle of War Mode where teams duke it out on a small patch of the battlefield. Teamwork and grit are continuously tested, as players respawn repeatedly until one team reaches 100 points. Players earn three points for killing an opponent, one point for killing a downed opponent and one point for saving a teammate.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

But it’s not just the War Mode that’s been added to the game with the latest update, but a new clan system as well, “Players can create and customize unique clan icons and work to earn exclusive rewards by climbing in ranks and completing challenges.”

Other new features added includes:

New Region Categorization – Nationality, clan, and friend information are now viewable on title screens, and players can enlist in War Zones that are categorized by geographical region;

– Nationality, clan, and friend information are now viewable on title screens, and players can enlist in War Zones that are categorized by geographical region; New Achievement System – Players can participate in fun challenges to unlock achievements and earn in-game items;

– Players can participate in fun challenges to unlock achievements and earn in-game items; Exclusive Skins – Even more zany skins are available for customization, including player armor, weapons, planes, and even vehicle finishes;

– Even more zany skins are available for customization, including player armor, weapons, planes, and even vehicle finishes; SLR Sniper Rifle – The deadly SLR rifle from PUBG on PC arrives in PUBG MOBILE for additional carnage, along with new grip and scope accessories.

PUBG Mobile is available now for iOS and Android devices! For more info about the game itself, “Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote 8×8 km island to do battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.”