PUBG’s Newest Event Is for the “Sneakiest of Snakes”

Hope you’re good with a crossbow, because you’re going to need all the help you can get with the latest mode available now for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds! Bluehole just took to their Steam page to give players an update on what else is happening in the land of chicken dinners, and stealth is definitely the name of this game.

“This week’s event is for only the sneakiest of snakes. It’s a crossbows and melee weapons only, 100-man blowout on Erangel. While you’re looting for quivers and bolts, be sure to keep an eye out for ghillie suits—they’ll spawn randomly alongside the usual world loot,” explained the PUBG crew in their latest update. Before you hop into Ghille Crossing however, there are a few things you need to know:

STARTS: May 24, 7pm PDT / May 25, 4am CEST / May 25, 11am KST

ENDS: May 27, 7pm PDT / May 28, 4am CEST / May 28, 11am KST

Available Queues

4-man squads on Erangel (All Regions)

NA/EU/AS/SA/SEA/OC: TPP & FPP

KR/JP: TPP

Ghille Crossing Event Rules

World spawn weapons include only crossbows and melee weapons.

Ghillie Suits spawn alongside other world loot.

Blue zone damage increases exponentially as the endgame approaches.

No vehicles spawn.

The first safe zone always forms around the center of the map.

Loot Spawns

Only 2x, 3x, and 4x scopes spawn (no larger scopes)

All other world spawn items—including bolts, grenades, consumables, and attachments like crossbow quivers and scopes—spawn at a normal rate

Other Rules

Weather is locked at “sunny.”

Redzones and care packages are disabled.

Killer spectating is enabled

Just like previous events, this one is only available for a very limited amount of time. It’s also a good chance for players to get familiar with a different sort of play style, making it easier to adapt in the Battlegrounds when vying for that delectable poultry feast!

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now for Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices. In other Steam PUBG news, did you see the latest apology the team delivered after the backlash hit regarding game changes that went undocumented? You can see what the team had to say, and what was affected, right here.

