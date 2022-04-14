New State Mobile Gets an Among Us Crossover

Innersloth’s hit game Among Us is coming to Krafton’s New State Mobile, the companies announced this week. This collaboration is a one-way crossover as far as what’s been announced so far with Crewmates and Imposters infiltrating New State Mobile via a mini-game, unique cosmetics, and rewards for players to earn. The collaboration is set to begin on April 21st and will run for four weeks afterwards until it ends on May 19th.

Krafton shared the details this on the crossover coming to New State Mobile, the newest mobile game from the PUBG: Battlegrounds developers. The first part of this collab players will see comes from the staging area prior to a match on Troi. Players are able to play “a quick game of Among Us before the start of a match,” a press release about the crossover said, where one squad member becomes the Imposter while the other squadmates must avoid getting killed by that player.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Attention, Survivors 📣@AmongUsGame is arriving in NEW STATE MOBILE as a collaboration with the April Update 🙌#NEWSTATEMOBILE #AmongUs #NewStatexAmongUs pic.twitter.com/xR7gVMo34r — NEW STATE MOBILE (@NEWSTATEMOBILE) April 14, 2022

That’s a mini-game players will see throughout the event, but there are also different cosmetics and other rewards players can acquire that’ll stick around when earned even after this event concludes. Themed crates will divvy out unique in-game items, and different Among Us props will be found on the Troi map. Players can look for these specifically within the Starting Island as well as the Chester and Anchorville areas within Troi. Unique missions will also be enabled when the event’s underway with players able to earn Among Us loot upon completion.

Minkyu Park, the executive producer working on New State Mobile, said Krafton and Innersloth have been working “tirelessly together” to pull off this collab. Innersloth community manager Victoria Tran added that the Among Us team “can’t wait to see the players decked out in their new Among Us cosmetics.”

PUBG: Battlegrounds has been no stranger to crossovers in the past just as PUBG Mobile got its own fair share of collabs with other brands, so it’s not surprising to see New State Mobile follow suit, too. For those struggling to keep up with all these games, PUBG: Battlegrounds is the rebranded PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds while New State Mobile was first called PUBG: New State when it was announced.

New State Mobile’s Among Us crossover begins on April 21st, so expect to see plenty of Imposters and Crewmates in the mobile game whenever it goes live.