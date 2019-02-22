PUBG Is Invading ‘TERA’ Next Month In New Event

With the Resident Evil 2 crossover event happening now in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds battle royale experience, it looks like the studio behind the online game already has their eyes on the prize for what’s next. Get ready, TERA fans – because the land of chicken dinners has officially invaded your combative world.

The latest collaboration to land in the beloved MMORPG will commence on March 5th and will last for an entire month on Xbox One, PC, and Xbox One consoles.

The newest in a long line of events will bring in different jeeps and planes that will be available around Highwatch. TERA players will be able to take in PUBG-themed consumables as well as air drops, giving the crossover an interesting means of blending the two franchises. And of course – PUBG-themed costumes as well.

According to the studio, “TERA players of level 60 and higher can participate. Every day during the event, for two hours each day, level 70 PUBG Tuwangis guardians and soldiers will spawn throughout Northern Arun while supply crates parachute drop in from the sky. Smash the crates or beat down the Tuwangis for event rewards of crates, keys, event consumables, and Battle Points, which players can trade in for exclusive PUBG helmets.”

Between difficult dungeons, a decorated map, and new vehicles, TERA fans will be able to show off what they’ve got in hopes of taking home that winner winner, chicken dinner – though in a slightly different way than what we’re used to.

You can learn even more about the upcoming event over at the game’s official website right here.

