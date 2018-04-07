PUBG Quietly Adds New War Mode on PC, Respawns Added (UPDATED)

Updated: The below mentioned War Mode will be opening up to all players “soon.”

Original Story:

The team behind the battle royale title that seemed to revive the genre with insane speed, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, just did something very out of character: they added something new with no surrounding hype. The latest addition to the popular online title is a mode simply called War and it’s essentially a Team Deathmatch but with respawns.

Bluehole didn’t make any grandeur social media posts, no official update notes – nothing. Because of its mysterious nature, we’re really not sure how long this mode will stay in affect. It’s possible, and very likely, that it’s another limited time mode, much like the Tequila Sunrise one going on now. There wasn’t even any forum updates about it, it’s strange but the mode itself is pretty cool for those looking for something fresh in PUBG.

How it works involves players being within a small area on Erangel. For those familiar, you know that means time is not on your side at all. Certain gear drops are available, and depending on what the host chooses – those items can be respawned alongside the player. The mode itself is available now as a custom game, which makes it exclusive to those given the option to start and host their own matches. This mostly applies to PUBG Partners, so maybe it’s a PAX East promotion or something they are trying out before it hits the mass game.

For now, everyone can enjoy Tequila Sunrise which is a limited time event that puts shotguns and melee at the forefront of focus:

EVENT SCHEDULE

STARTS: April 5th, 7pm PDT / April 6th, 4am CEST / April 6th, 11AM KST

ENDS: April 8th, 7pm PDT / April 9th, 4am CEST / April 9th, 11AM KST

AVAILABLE QUEUES

Squads (All Regions)

You can choose to turn Auto Matching either on or off in the main menu. The default state is “On”

NA/EU/AS: TPP & FPP

KR/JP/SA/SEA/OC : TPP only

LOOT SPAWN BEHAVIOR

Weapons

Shotguns (3x spawn rate) Melee Weapons (3x spawn rate) No other weapons

Items

Bag/Helmet/Armor Lv.3 (3x spawn rate) Bag/Helmet/Armor Lv.1 (0.5x spawn rate) Ammunition (3x spawn rate)



SAFE ZONE (WHITE CIRCLE) BEHAVIOR

Immediately after the plane gets into the air, the first safe zone is visible on the map.

The first safe zone will be smaller than its normal size.

OTHER EVENT RULES

Time of day is locked at sunrise.

Care packages are disabled.

The Flare Gun Mode that debuted last week was an instant hit, so it will be interesting to see what players have to say about Tequila Sunrise. To help with the Shotgun limitation, it is nice to know that the ammo spawn rates will be increased. It’s going to be brutal, which is a fun way to break up the monotany of the battle royale genre.

Much like Fortnite’s already previously established game modes, these will be high stakes for a limited time only. Earn gear, kick ass, and scribble initials because we don’t have time to take full names.

What are your thoughts on the inclusion of limited time only events making their way into PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds? Is it enough to keep you interested, or do you think it’s a bit too gimmicky? Sound off with all of your chicken dinner thoughts in the comment section below and tell us all about it!