PUBG New War Mode Revealed, “One Shot, One Kill”

A new week, a new War Mode for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds players. The latest event will let you harness that in Widowmaker (Overwatch) with the tagline of “One shot, one kill” and it starts tonight!

According to the developer’s most recent blog post on Steam, “It’s time to practice those headshots. War Mode is back, and this time it’s all Kar98ks (and handguns, for when things go sideways). The rules are a little spicier this time as well, because everyone dies instantly when knocked.”

Here’s what you need to know:

EVENT SCHEDULE

STARTS: June 7, 10pm PDT / June 8, 7am CEST / June 8, 2pm KST

ENDS: June 10, 10pm PDT / June 11, 7am CEST / June 11, 2pm KST

AVAILABLE QUEUES

Three 10-man squads fight on Erangel (All Regions)

NA/EU/AS: TPP & FPP

KR/JP/SA/SEA/OC: TPP

WAR MODE – ONE SHOT, ONE KILL EVENT RULES



Each match takes place inside a small, static safe zone

All players spawn with a ghillie suit, a Kar98k with a 4x scope, a handgun, and one frag grenade

When taking lethal damage, you’ll die instantly instead of being knocked

Eliminating an enemy earns your team 3 points

Killed players respawn in planes that fly by every 40 seconds

The first team to reach 150 points wins

If no team reaches 150 points after 15 minutes, the team with the most points wins

LOOT SPAWN RULES



Vehicles do not spawn

World loot does not spawn

OTHER EVENT RULES



Weather is rainy

Redzones and care packages are disabled.

Killer spectating is disabled

Just like the name suggests, this is an event that will only be available for a very limited amount of time. These War Modes are a phenomenal way for players to stack up their skills against others while adding a little variety to their gameplay experience. With only 2 fully released maps (and the third in testing), sometimes it’s necessary to get out there and play something a little different – Bluehole just wants you to do that while still in their game. Makes sense!

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is now available as a fully released title on Steam for PC players, as well as an Early Access game on Xbox One. It will eventually be making its way over onto the PlayStation 4, though we don’t have an estimated time for that arrival just yet.