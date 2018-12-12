‘PUBG’ Is Highlighting Big Plays In a New Weekly Series

PUBG Corp. has kicked off a new series of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds videos that highlight big plays from every week, some of them working out well while others don’t.

The new series is called Nugget of the Week, and it looks like it’s going to be shared every week through Twitter. The PUBG Twitter account shared the first video of the series today with the debut episode focused entirely on Vikendi, the newest map to be added to the battle royale game. Snowmobiles, white ghillie suits, and plenty of entertaining moments filled the compilation of players’ clips that can be seen below.

PUBG is celebrating our favorite dinner-worthy – and not-so-dinner-worthy – gameplay moments in a new series: #NuggetoftheWeek! This premiere episode is all about Vikendi! Discover the new joys, and hilarious sorrows of the treacherous icy wonderland! pic.twitter.com/gJsb1HtLEM — PUBG (@PUBG) December 12, 2018

Vikendi isn’t yet available on all of PUBG’s platforms with the snowy map only released so far on the PC version’s test servers before it’s fully released for everyone. It was added to the test servers not long ago with the full map releasing on December 19th on PC and consoles following that release afterwards, but PUBG Corp. has already detailed what players can expect from the map.

“An isolated Northern resort island in the shadow of Mount Kreznic, Vikendi was home to a wide variety of attractions, businesses, and villages,” PUBG Corp. said. “Look to the future from the spacecraft launch site Cosmodrome or travel back to the past and walk with the giants at the prehistoric Dino Park. Visit the aging Castle or take a tour of the winery. Vikendi is as beautiful as it is dangerous and Survivors treading these bitter cold lands will have to watch their backs even more closely as the fresh snow is perfect for leaving behind footprints! The days are long on Vikendi, but it won’t be long before the sun sets and the auroras fill the moonlit skies.”

PUBG’s tweet about the first episode of the Nugget of the Week series didn’t specify how players can end up on the clip compilation, but there’s a good chance any streamer with a decent following can be featured in the series judging from what was seen in the video. The first full episode can be seen above, but look for the next episode next week with new clips.