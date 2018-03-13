Latest PUBG Patch Now Live Bringing New Emotes, Achievements, and More

The world of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has seen some massive changes over the last few weeks, especially after the development team’s latest anti-piracy action went belly up fast. In tradition of fast trigger updates, the latest PC patch is now live and brings with it the usual optimization as well as a few new in-game goodies!

Twelve new emotes, 37 new achievements, in-game friends list, and more. Most of it was covered during our preview yesterday, but a few things have been tacked on now that the patch is live.

Client Optimization

Improved real-time response by reducing input lag

Mitigated the frame drop issue caused by the map loading process

Reduced burden on GPU by optimizing buildings in Erangel

Optimized the beginning and the end of effects

Optimized vehicle physics when driving under a certain speed

Server Optimization

Optimized server network performance

Optimized vehicle physics when driving under a certain speed

Lobby

Added PUBG friends list

Up to 50 people can be added as PUBG friends Players with PUBG accounts can search and add friends freely regardless of the platform they are using (including Steam, Mail.ru and DMM)

Friend list is a one-way follower concept, not a mutual acceptance between players PUBG friends list is independent of the Steam friends list. You don’t have to be friends on Steam to be friends in PUBG Up to 30 players you were recently in a team with will be shown on RECENT

Added main menu voice chat

You can chat with the players in your team while still in the main menu When using the voice chat, a speaker icon will be displayed on the right of the player’s name

*Removed the function of being able to invite a player from their career screen due to a technical issue

World

Made holes in the ceiling and floor of some high buildings, so that it is easier to move between different levels, to improve the gameplay experience on Miramar

Gameplay

Added 37 achievements on Steam

Added emote system

12 default emotes will be provided now, and more emotes will be added in the future While holding the emote menu key (default is ~), emote can be activated by left-clicking the emote or hot key of emote you want to use

Fixed the blue blood effect being more visible than the red blood effect when player gets shot

Added material for crops, rubber, cloth, paper and cactus

When shooting or attacking with a melee weapon, the right effect for each material will be displayed

Changed the gun scope view to be more realistic

Expanded the field of view through the scope Added a parallax effect when moving weapons fast Added color, vignetting (darker edges), chromatic aberration (color difference caused by light refraction) and distortion effect on the edge of scopes

*Player can no longer lean while jumping

*Increased the radius of explosion effect considering the actual effective radius

UX/UI

Redesigned the 9 vehicle status icons to work better with 4K resolution

Replaced the red cross icon with a red tire icon for a broken tire

Sound

Added a hit sound effect for crops, rubber, cloth, paper and cactus material

*Removed ambient noise and lowered the overall volume

*Implemented the Doppler effect for the airplane engine sound – the pitch of the airplane engine sound is now different depending on the distance and the direction of movement of the airplane

Bug Fixes