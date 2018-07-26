PUBG Celebrates PGI 2018 With New Event Mode for All

It’s time, PUBG players! The ultimate winner, winner chicken dinner is on the line as the best of the best face off for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ competitive event; PGI 2018. Not everyone can make it out to Berlin, but that doesn’t mean we have to miss out on the experience. Because of that, Bluehole Inc has unveiled their latest Event Mode to bring that experience even closer to home.

“Prepare for more weapon spawns, more vehicle spawns, and more aggressive blue zone behavior,” reads the team’s most recent Steam post. “If you can earn some dinners in this mode, you might be good enough to play with the best.”

When it starts:

STARTS: July 26, 7pm PST / July 27, 4am CEST / July 27 11am KST

ENDS: July 29, 7pm PST / July 30, 4am CEST / July 30 11am KST

Available queues:

4-man squads on Erangel

All regions: FPP only

Rules:

This event mode uses the official esports ruleset from events like PGI 2018

Perspective is locked to FPP (like in many popular competitive events)

The blue zone moves more quickly than in games with normal settings.

Weapons spawns are a bit more generous. (AR, SR, DMR x1.5, SMG x1.2, Crossbow x0.1)

Red zones are disabled.

20 cars with exclusive decals (and full gas tanks) are spawned in fixed locations across 20 landmark areas. (Please note, there’s a known issue where the special car in North Georgopol is stuck on the guard rail.)

The mode is limited to four-man squads. Auto-matching is forced

The mode is limited to 80 maximum players (20 teams of four players)

Regular care package drops are enabled

Killer spectating is enabled

Weather is set to “Sunny Clear”

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds is available now for PC via Steam and Xbox One as an Early Access title.

