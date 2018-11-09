PUBG PS4 Release Date Leaked

Earlier this week, some evidence that PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was finally getting ready to come to the PS4 surfaced. Now, a few days later, a new leak has manifested, and this time boasting a release date.

This morning, Amazon went live with a listing for PUBG on PS4, further letting the cat out of the bag. But Amazon wasn’t content with just letting one cat out of the bag. It needed to raise the bar and let two cats out of the sack, and so it leaked the release date with the listing: revealing the popular battle-royale shooter is coming to the Sony platform on December 8.

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds PS4 listed on Amazon. Release date December 8th //t.co/sx3K29X6pm pic.twitter.com/hLZ7UtqOOA — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 9, 2018

As you would expect, Amazon was quick to kill the listing — which now redirects to a dead page — but not before the lightening quick Wario64 was able to spot it and shine a light on it. Interestingly, and as Wario64 points out, the date is a day after The Game Awards 2018.

Day after The Game Awards //t.co/4Dz53bR7x4 — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 9, 2018

Normally, retail listings should be taken with a sizeable grain of salt, but when it’s Amazon, it’s normally a pretty safe bet that’s a reliable leak. That said, the listing features a “About the product” descriptor that says “not available yet,” followed by a product description that says “sorry,” which is a little strange to say the least.

Amazon delisted the PUBG PS4 listing but I still have it cached and I just noticed the product description pic.twitter.com/gdueQXJQ7B — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 9, 2018

As always, all leaks of this nature should be taken with a grain of salt. However, we’ve known for quite sometime that the battle-royale game would make its way to PS4, it was just a matter of when. When you combine the leak from earlier this week with this one, it seems pretty plausible that the game will arrive on PS4 on December 8th.

Whether it will be announced at The Game Awards 2018 the night before, who knows. That said, the show did recently tease that it has more announcements than ever before, so perhaps this long-awaited one is one of them.