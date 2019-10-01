PUBG on PS4 and Xbox One Finally Adds Long-Awaited Feature

Today, via a new update, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds on PS4 and Xbox One has added a big new feature that fans of the battle royale shooter on console have been dying for. More specifically, the popular battle royale game has finally added cross-platform console play, meaning PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players can now play with each other and against each other, well at least those playing on the test servers, which are available to anyone who opts-in. In addition to console cross-platform play, the update has added a new progression system based on survival called Survival Mastery, a new shotgun dubbed the DBS, and a slab of improvements and big fixes.

Of course, cross-platform play comes with cross-party, which allows players to party up with other players, even if they are on the opposite console. That said, you don’t have to play with cross-platform on. It’s completely optional, and can be turned on and off in the gameplay settings of the game.

Drop in together TODAY! @Xbox and @Playstation #PUBG players can enable Console Cross platform play as part of Patch 4.3!

Patch Notes: https://t.co/rvJ2abXrY0 pic.twitter.com/xpyrs1yuS0 — PUBG (@PUBG) October 1, 2019

Interestingly, players playing on the same platform will show a platform logo in front of their ID when cross-play is on. Meanwhile, players will be able to identify the platform of other users via their loot box, when spectating, and other other options.

As for the new Survival Mastery system, an official blurb provides the following:

“We are excited to introduce the Survival Mastery system, where players can develop their less-than-lethal aspects of PUBG gameplay. This companion system to Weapon Mastery, which allows players to progress their skill in gunplay, will also introduce new ways for players to express their personalities on the Battlegrounds with new rewards and PUBG ID.”

PUBG is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more information on the new update, click here for the full patch notes, plus some more media of the patch.