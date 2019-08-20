PUBG Adding Major Feature on PS4 and Xbox One

PUBG Corporation — the makers of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds — have announced a big feature for PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game that should make console players very happy. More specifically, the developer has announced that console crossplay between Xbox One and PS4 is coming to the game. At the moment of publishing, there’s no word when the feature will arrive exactly, but we do have a general window. Meanwhile, it looks like crossplay will be limited between the PS4 and Xbox One, and thus not include PC in any capacity.

According to PUBG Corporation, cross platform play on consoles has been “hands down the most requested feature” since the game launched on consoles. The developer hopes that not only will players get to play with friends on other platforms, but to improve matchmaking times, which should be shorter due to a bigger matchmaking pool.

As mentioned above, there’s no specific date for the feature, but we do know it will be available for testing on the Public Test Server sometime in late September. Then it will go live for everyone sometime in early October.

But that’s not all. PUBG Corporation has also announced that Season 4 is set to drop on August 27, and for console players, this is the same day Erangel will hit PS4 and Xbox One. According to the developer, Season 4 may be the game’s biggest update yet.

“Season 4 may be our biggest update yet, with the arrival of the highly anticipated Erangel Visual Update and Survivor Pass 4: Aftermath,” writes the developer over on Xbox. “This overhaul of our original map, Erangel, not only includes stunning visual enhancements, but also weapon and vehicle rebalancing across the board. Plus, we’ve added some hidden secrets that give hints into the history of Erangel, so be sure to explore your favorite hot drop locations to look for these clues. Most importantly, it’s still Erangel, and fans who have loved the map all this time should still feel right at home.”

Lastly, PUBG Corporation promises a better console experience by creating a unified experience with faster console updates. Console players can look forward to getting updates within two weeks of said updates hitting PC, which is a considerable improvement. Further, with Season 4’s launch, all in-game content will be aligned across all platforms.

PUBG is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices. For more news and media on the game, click here.