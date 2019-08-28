PUBG Player Goes Full Jason Bourne On Opponent With Savage Elimination

PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds doesn’t lend itself to epic kills as much as some other shooters, such as Apex Legends. However, nobody told this player who is going full Jason Bourne on his opponents. Reddit user FOXposure recently shared a clip of their time playing the game, or, more specifically, absolutely destroying another player. In the video, the player pulls off a move that looks almost as if it it’s out of a Jason Bourne movie.

In the video, the player jumps off a roof, spins in the air, and somehow lands on a window cell. Then they climb through the window and smoke the player camping inside. Now the action when the players meet in the second floor room isn’t the finest, but we all know Jason Bourne isn’t as skilled with a gun as he is at just doing cool s**t.

Now, it’s unclear why the player spins in the air in the first place during their jump, but I’m assuming that’s the only way you could land on that tiny ledge, otherwise you’d clip off. Whatever the case, it’s clear that this was done deliberately, which makes it especially impressive. As you can see, console players don’t get enough credit.

As you may know, Season 4 of PUBG went live last month, and recently got its second update that brought with it a variety of changes, such as the addition of dynamic weather on Erangel. Meanwhile, the option to pick maps has been removed for players in North America.

PUBG is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices, At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports of any kind.

