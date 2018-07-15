New PUBG Weapon Replacing Another Gun

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is getting a new weapon on the Sanhok map, a designated marksman rifle called the QBU.

The weapon was revealed today by PUBG Corp with a short weapon showcase trailer released to give some insight into the weapon. It’s a 5.56mm DMR that’s be exclusive to the game’s newest map with all of its stats and finer details shared in the trailer.

Standard magazines for the QBU will hold 10 rounds with that number doubled if players equip the extended magazine attachment. However, the arrival of this weapon will coincide with the removal of another gun. The Mini 14 won’t be found on Sanhok after the QBU is released with this newer gun taking the former’s place.

The QBU is a new 5.56mm DMR coming exclusively to #Sanhok. It features a bipod, which will greatly reduce recoil when shooting from the prone position. The QBU replaces the Mini14 on Sanhok. The QBU will be available for testing very soon! pic.twitter.com/fqPsp4wA8t — PUBG (@PUBG) July 15, 2018

“Once this gun is released, the Mini 14 will no longer spawn in Sanhok and the QBU will spawn in its place,” the weapon trailer explained. “The recoil and ballistics are identical to the Mini 14, although the QBU has slightly higher bullet damage.”

The weapon also has an advantage over other DMRs, the trailer explained. When used in the prone position, the bipod that it comes with by default allows for significantly less recall than other rifles.

Full stats for the weapon can be seen below for reference on how it’ll stack up to the rest of the guns in the DMR class.

QBU Stats

Weapon Class: DMR

Damage: 48

Ammo Type: 5.56mm

Effective Fire Range: 400m

Rate of Fire: 0.1s

Muzzle Velocity: 990m/s

Players who pick up the QBU will want to make use of that bipod as well considering how the weapon handles when you’re not using it in a prone position.

“When shooting from a standing position, there is substantial recoil and sway to contend with, especially when firing rapidly. Remember to go prone when possible, taking advantage of the bipod to significantly reduce recoil. The weapon sway, combined with heavy recoil and firing shots in quick succession can make landing multiple hits on your target challenging. So take it slow, and aim carefully.”

A release date for when the weapon will be added to Sanhok wasn’t provided, but it’ll be available for testing soon before it goes live for all players.