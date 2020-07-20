PUBG Introduces a Wild Lore to Sanhok in New Video

PUBG is seriously revamping its Sanhok map as part of the Season 8 changes for the popular battle royale video game. That includes new areas, reworked old ones, and even the addition of loot trucks. Today it was revealed that these new changes aren't just for the mechanical aspect of the game; there is also a new, completely wild lore to the Sanhok map thanks to the introduction of a "found-footage" video this morning.

The video, which you can check out above, is from the point of view of a webcam meeting between several individuals running a shady underground battle royale -- like, a real one -- known as "the Battlegrounds." As they are discussing various aspects of the business, it comes to light that one of the many squads participating has gone offline, and the team scrambles to try and fix it. It then becomes clear that the missing squad has breached the underground bunker housing the on-site technician, and, well, let's just say the squad isn't too happy with them. The short video dubs the deadly squad as "The Sanhok 4," and they should look relatively familiar to anyone that's been keeping an eye on PUBG's Season 8 updates as they feature directly in several promotional images.

The following footage was recovered from a hard drive on July 17th, 2020. pic.twitter.com/rwhkZuUKC7 — PUBG (@PUBG) July 20, 2020

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (routinely referred to as simply PUBG) is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and mobile devices. It is currently unclear exactly how the new lore will tie into the upcoming Season 8 which releases later this week. The new season drops on July 22nd for PC and July 30th for consoles. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular battle royale video game right here.

