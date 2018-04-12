PUBG Savage Map To Begin Testing Again Next Week

For those that missed out on the first testing round for the new map making its way onto the record-breaking battle royale title PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, you’re in luck! The second wave of testing is about to hit the Closed Experimental Server and sign-ups are once again live!

If you want a chance to nab yourself a key, make sure to sign up here. If you already had one from the CES last testing period, you’re good to go for the second wave.

OPENS: Sat, April 14, 5am PDT / April 14, 2pm CEST / April 14, 9pm KST

CLOSES: Tues, April 17, 5am PDT / April 17, 2pm CEST / April 17, 9pm KST

Codename: Savage on the Closed Experimental Server:

OPENS: Mon, April 16, 6pm PDT / Tues, April 17, 3am CEST / April 17, 10am KST

CLOSES: Wed, April 18, 6pm PDT / Thur, April 19, 3am CEST / April 19, 10am KST

This, of course, is only for PC players as the Xbox One version continues along in the Preview Program. Only the PC version is a “full release,” meaning that the content reflected between the two platforms will differ because they are at different stages in the development period. For those winner, winners partaking in the battle royale rush on Steam, here’s what you need to know straight from the devs themselves from the previous test:

Along with Squads, we’re also shipping some other changes to Codename: Savage based on early feedback:

Increased the item and weapon spawn rates inside residential buildings and small cabins to improve the looting experience along the outskirts of the map.

The first blue zone circle will show up right at the beginning of the match so players can plan their strategy before parachuting.

Blue zone time adjusted to speed up gameplay during the first phase of the match.

Red zone frequency has been lowered

There are now fewer explosions inside each red zone. The size of the red zone remains the same.

Vans now spawn less often. The two-wheeled motorcycle spawns more often. Motorbikes with sidecars have been removed from Codename: Savage.

Check out the link above to sign-up if you haven’t already and good luck! Happy gaming, friends!