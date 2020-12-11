PUBG Creators Announce Thunder Tier One Gameplay Preview

✖

A new game from the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds publisher Krafton, Inc. called Thunder Tier One made its formal debut at The Game Awards this week with the announcement of a gameplay preview event. Through Steam, players will be able to go hands-on with Thunder Tier One starting on December 10th with the gameplay event running from then until December 13th. A release timeframe for Thunder Tier One has not yet been announced.

Thunder Tier One has been visible on social media and on Steam for a while now with a listing already up for the game on the PC platform. If you’re one of many who’ve been keeping tabs on the game through developer insights and other updates, you now have your first chance to try out the top-down shooter for yourself.

“Thunder Tier One is a realistic top-down shooter where you’ll join an elite task force fighting against a terrorist organization,” a preview of the game read. “Players must utilize all their tactical skills in real time to neutralize enemy operatives and achieve mission objectives.”

Within this gameplay preview that’s gone live after the announcement and will continue until December 13th at 8 a.m. PT, players can take part in a couple of different game modes. The preview consists campaign missions players can experience in either single-player or co-op modes as well as multiplayer matches like the traditional “Deathmatch” and one called “Advance and Secure.” Previous limited tests have introduced players to different parts of Thunder Tier One, but this gameplay preview will be the first time people are able to experience the Advance and Secure mode.

“In this team-based competitive mode two sides will attempt to capture and hold as many control points as possible,” a preview of the game mode shared in the latest dev blog said. “Both teams will start off with a limited number of tickets which will drain based on control points held and number of respawns. Your team wins if either the enemy team has no more tickets left, time runs out and your team has more tickets than the enemy, or your team has captured all the control points (thus denying the enemy the ability to respawn) and then eliminated all the opponents without them recapturing a single point.”

Thunder Tier One’s gameplay preview event begins on December 10th and will run until December 13th. The game does not yet have a release date.