Newest PUBG Twitch Prime Loot Crate Will Bring Out Your Wild Side

Good news for battle royale lovers that have Twitch Prime (or subsequently, Amazon Prime)! The latest free loot crate for Prime members has been revealed with six new Jungle Outfit items and two new weapon skins for those that love vying for that winner, winner chicken dinner in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

According to PUBG team’s latest Steam post, “Starting August 17th, Twitch Prime members can get their hands on the Jungle Crate — the third set of exclusive PUBG crates available only with Twitch Prime.”

They added, “Take down your enemies whilst fashionably blending in to the wild savagery of the jungle — even battle royale survivors have to look good! The Jungle Crate contains 8 items, including two weapon skins: Croc Bite for the M16A4 and Bengal Blade for the SCAR-L.”

So what all comes with the Jungle Crate, exactly? According to the team, the below items are what battle royale players have to look forward to:

Explorer Hat

Tiger Print Bandana

Leopard Print Vest

Explorer Knickers

Leather Boots

Croc Bite Weapon Skin

Bengal Blade Weapon Skin

Like previous Twitch Prime PUBG crates, the latest offer will be available for only a limited amount of time so make sure you log-in on August 17th to claim that sweet, sweet loot.

Amazon Prime members already have access to Twitch Prime, which retails for $10.99 per month and can be cancelled at any time. For those gamer parents out there, if you have a Prime account, any teens in your family get the service for free. It’s a pretty neat deal, especially for the hardcore streamers out there. From free games, to in-game loot such as the Jungle Crate – there are tons of different ways that the Twitch Prime membership is worth that monthly cost. You can learn more about the service offered here.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now for Xbox One, Steam, and mobile devices. What are your thoughts on the latest crate items? Stylish, or just too weird? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, and go ahead and give a shout out for what you’d like to see for the next Twitch Prime loot crate!