PUBG Update Lets Players Climb Ledges

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds players on the PC version’s test servers are traversing the game’s many obstacles in a new way now that a new ledge grabbing feature has been added in the latest update. Players can now grab ahold of certain ledges like fences and the edges of roofs to access areas that they’ve never been able to reach before. This feature will be updated again while it spends time on the test servers, and PUBG Corp. said it’ll be monitoring feedback to make changes as needed.

To grab onto a ledge, all you have to do is either jump or vault towards a climbable ledge and then press the spacebar again once you’re in the right spot to connect with the obstacle. You can also cancel the ledge grab when it’s happening to bail out before scaling the object,” according to the patch notes for Update 30 that’s now on the PC’s test servers.

Not every ledge can be grabbed by using the new mobility feature, so players won’t be able to get anywhere they want. They’ll still be finding new ways to approach conflicts and other situations though, so it’ll be interesting to see what players find now that the feature is in their hands.

The dev team said that another version of the ledge feature will be added soon that allows for more obstacles to be scaled. This new feature was also compared to the vaulting mechanic that was added back in 2017, and like that one, the devs say grabbing onto ledges might take some getting used to and may require some adjustments.

Patch 30 has dropped onto PC Test Server! ✔New high damage Deagle pistol

✔Amphibious BRDM-2 vehicle

✔Ledge Grab movement system

✔Exploding Gas Cans Full Patch Notes: https://t.co/Fzmae99fAV pic.twitter.com/q4VtxPTojb — PUBG (@PUBG) June 19, 2019

“This is the first iteration of ledge grab, you cannot yet hang on the railings or slide down railings,” the patch notes read. “However, ledge grab will be updated twice in total including this update, the dev team will keep working to enable those features just mentioned from the other update in the future. We anticipate a similar adoption period for ledge grab as we had with the initial introduction of vaulting. We will work to isolate any improvements or modifications that need to be made during the early stages of the feature’s launch.”

PUBG’s new mobility feature is now on the test servers, so check it out there if you can so you’ll be ready for its full release.